Service Information Mayhew Funeral Home 204 D.W. Highway Meredith , NH 03253-1136 (603)-279-4007 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Matthews Church 11 School Street Plymouth , NH

It is with great sadness that the family of James L. Colantuoni, 74, of Campton, NH. announces his passing after a long and difficult struggle with diabetes. Jim passed away on April 8, 2019 at Lakes Region General Hospital with his family by his side. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 26 years, Jeanette Colantuoni, his five children - James Colantuoni and wife Jennifer of Bedford, NH; Michael Colantuoni and wife Melissa of Raleigh, NC; Gina Colantuoni and husband Michael Robinson of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Jonathan Colantuoni and wife Christina of Amherst, NH; and Matthew Colantuoni and wife Lynn of Manchester, NH. Three stepchildren, Tony Harrington of Rumney, NH; Rebecca Gould and husband, John of Hebron, NH; and Lisa Cormier and husband Jim of Plymouth, NH. Six grandchildren - Jack, Zack, Anderson, David, Ashleigh and Julia and five step grandchildren, Jessica, Charles, Zach, Madison and Remington; and one surviving beloved Aunt, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and caring friends.



Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 4th at St. Matthews Church, 11 School Street, Plymouth, NH. Celebration of Life and luncheon will be announced following the service. Family and friends are invited to attend. His burial will be in Blair cemetery at a future time.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory can be made to the 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22203



The family would like to thank the staff in Senior Services at Lakes Region General Hospital, the team at Plymouth Wound Care & Hyberbaric Medicine Center and Pemi-Baker Community Health for their wonderful care, and to Sam Sargent for his friendship and amazing support in Jim's last years.



"There are special people in our lives who never leave us.... even after they are gone."



