Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:30 PM - 7:30 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Church Elm Street Manchester , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EPPING - James "Rocky" Lagno, 58, of Epping, died Nov. 24, 2019, in Massachusetts General Hospital with his wife by his side after a courageous battle with cancer since 2011.



Born in Rhinebeck, N.Y., on April 18, 1961, he was the son of Rocco Gaetano and Gloria (Gahr) Lagno.



In 1979, Rocky graduated from Rhinebeck Central High School. He earned an associate degree from Paul



He was employed with Chili's Bar and Grill and was the director of operations at Longhorn Steakhouse for 12 years. Most recently, he was a Realtor with Bean Group, Portsmouth.



Dedicated to his faith, he volunteered his time at Blessed Sacrament Church.



Rocky was a man of many talents and hobbies. He enjoyed cooking, landscaping and gardening, traveling, fitness, music, the performing arts, wine tasting, and the outdoors. He was an avid sports fan, especially the New York Yankees and the New York Jets.



Rocky embraced life to its fullest, sharing his energy, passion, and dedication to hard work with everyone he met. He reveled in bringing a laugh to those around him. His kind, devoted, and caring disposition served as an example to many. Rocky has left a treasured legacy to all who knew and loved him.



Family members include his beloved wife of 10 years, Geralynn J. (Miller) Lagno; three brothers, Paul Lagno and his wife, Priscilla, Christopher Lagno and his wife, Mary Claire, and Douglas Lagno and his wife, Karen; a sister, Barbara Humpreys and her husband, George; four nieces, Erika, Trisha, Lizzie, and Katie; three nephews, Seth, Robert, and George III; several uncles; and many dear friends. He was fond of his Newfoundland, Kona.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Nov. 29, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



The funeral is Saturday, Nov. 30, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. from Blessed Sacrament Church, Elm Street, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Rocky Lagno may be made in support of the Mass. General Hospital Cancer Center. Checks may be made out to Massachusetts General Hospital, c/o Development Office, Attn: Keith Erickson, 100 Cambridge St., Suite 1310, Boston, Mass. 02114.



For more information, visit:







