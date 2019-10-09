Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CONCORD - James Michael Langdon, 42, died suddenly on Oct. 2, 2019.



Born on Jan. 23, 1977, he was the son of Antoinette "Toni" and Paul Langdon.



Jim was excellent with all facets of technology and worked for Eversource as a digital project manager and strategist.



He spent 24 years with his high school sweetheart Jackie and in 2006, they had his beloved son, James Jr. Together, "the three bears" went on so many wonderful family trips. He loved camping, the outdoors and was an avid and experienced hiker.



Jim was also a fan of New England sports teams, but had a special exception for cheering on the Seattle Seahawks with his boy. He will be remembered for his love of music, concerts, his wonderful sense of humor and personality, and above all else, his love for Jackie and James.



In addition to his wife, Jackie Langdon, and his son, James M. Langdon Jr., family members include his brother, Paul Jr. and wife Michele; his father, Paul; his in-laws, Cheri and Brian Cate, Shannon and Carl Leonard, Nicole and Tom Carleton, Laureen and Tom Farrell, Alicia and Brad Kulacz, Bobbi Jo and Jarrod Philpot, and Andrew Cate. He adored his many nieces and nephews and loved spending time with them. Family members also include Penny and Jack Fullen; Robin and Rit Bernier; Pat and Jerry Langdon; Trish and Jeff Simpson, and Billy and Tracey Langdon. Jim also leaves behind many extended family members and friends who were important to him.



Jim was predeceased by his mother, Antoinette; his Nana, Alice Langdon; and his father-in-law, Ralph Carney.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Please share any stories, condolences or photos with his family at



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for his son's future may be made to the "James Michael Langdon Jr. Fund," 19 Pleasant St. #2, Concord, N.H. 03301.



Jim will be not be forgotten: "The best view comes after the hardest climb." - Unknown

CONCORD - James Michael Langdon, 42, died suddenly on Oct. 2, 2019.Born on Jan. 23, 1977, he was the son of Antoinette "Toni" and Paul Langdon.Jim was excellent with all facets of technology and worked for Eversource as a digital project manager and strategist.He spent 24 years with his high school sweetheart Jackie and in 2006, they had his beloved son, James Jr. Together, "the three bears" went on so many wonderful family trips. He loved camping, the outdoors and was an avid and experienced hiker.Jim was also a fan of New England sports teams, but had a special exception for cheering on the Seattle Seahawks with his boy. He will be remembered for his love of music, concerts, his wonderful sense of humor and personality, and above all else, his love for Jackie and James.In addition to his wife, Jackie Langdon, and his son, James M. Langdon Jr., family members include his brother, Paul Jr. and wife Michele; his father, Paul; his in-laws, Cheri and Brian Cate, Shannon and Carl Leonard, Nicole and Tom Carleton, Laureen and Tom Farrell, Alicia and Brad Kulacz, Bobbi Jo and Jarrod Philpot, and Andrew Cate. He adored his many nieces and nephews and loved spending time with them. Family members also include Penny and Jack Fullen; Robin and Rit Bernier; Pat and Jerry Langdon; Trish and Jeff Simpson, and Billy and Tracey Langdon. Jim also leaves behind many extended family members and friends who were important to him.Jim was predeceased by his mother, Antoinette; his Nana, Alice Langdon; and his father-in-law, Ralph Carney.SERVICES: There are no calling hours.A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.Please share any stories, condolences or photos with his family at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for his son's future may be made to the "James Michael Langdon Jr. Fund," 19 Pleasant St. #2, Concord, N.H. 03301.Jim will be not be forgotten: "The best view comes after the hardest climb." - Unknown Published in Union Leader on Oct. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close