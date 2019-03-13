WINDHAM - Lieutenant James M. "Jim" Brown, (ret.), 69, of Windham, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Windham on Sept. 30, 1949, he was a son of the late James A. Brown, the first Fire Chief and Police Chief in Windham, and Hazel (Brown) Brown. He was a lifelong resident of Windham and a graduate of Pinkerton Academy.
Jim was a 48-year veteran of the Windham Fire Department, which is a New Hampshire state record for continuous service in a single department, retiring from service on his birthday in 2015. He was a graduate of the first NH EMT accreditation course and served as a Lieutenant, Fire Warden and EMT for the town of Windham for many years. In his younger years, Jim was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and motorcycling. His true passion was fundraising for , where he coordinated the local "Fill-the-Boot" drive, annual "chili cook-off" event and the Common Man Firefighter Charity Breakfast.
Members of the family include his loving wife of eight years, Doreen J. Demone; sister, Eleanor March; a brother, also retired from Windham Fire Department, William "Bill" Brown; and sister Betty Boutin; two children; several grandchildren; a niece, Kelly, and nephews, Sean, Billy and Bobby and several great nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved firefighter 'brothers,' Daniel J. Donovan (retired Salem Fire Department) and Robert Edwards (retired Nashua Fire Department). Jim was predeceased by nephews, Michael P. Brown and Shane Devaney, and his beloved Dalmatian "Brandy."
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, March 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at noon in St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2 Searles Road, Windham. Burial will follow at Cemetery on the Plains, Ministerial Road, Windham. Donations in his memory may be made to , 161 North Clark St., Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 13, 2019