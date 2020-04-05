Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. Shea. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

James Mallen Shea, M.D., 84, of Manchester N.H., died March 29, 2020, at Courville of Manchester following a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester, N.H., on Sept. 8, 1935. He was the oldest of three sons born to the late James Patrick and Kathleen (Mallen) Shea.



He was educated at Manchester High School Central, Princeton University, and McGill University School of Medicine. He served in the U.S. Army as a General Medical Officer, attaining the rank of Captain. While in the Army, he was stationed in Korea. Following his service, he returned to Kings Country Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y., as a Resident of Orthopedic Surgery.



James practiced orthopedic surgery in Brooklyn until he returned to Manchester to continue working as a solo practitioner while on staff at Catholic Medical Center. While there, he met his soul mate, Lucille (Montminy). They were married in 1983, had a daughter, Kathleen, born in 1984, followed by a son James Patrick, born in 1986.



After retirement, James enjoyed training and participating in triathlons. He also enjoyed beekeeping and collecting honey each fall from his numerous hives. One of his greatest joys were trips to New York City for long weekends of art museums, theater shows, and opera. And then there was his love for poetry, which extended to his own personal work.



Family members include his wife of 37 years, Lucille; a son, James P., of Manchester; his brother, Jack, of Tilton; a nephew, Timothy of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and many cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Kathleen Shea; his brother Myles Shea; and a beloved daughter, Kathleen Marie.



SERVICES: A private burial service will be held in the coming days, with a celebration of James' life to be announced at a later date.



