James (Jim) Malouin, 72, of Goffstown, NH passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 at Concord Hospital after a long fight with lung cancer.
He left behind his wife of 52 years, Mary Ann (Haggerty) Malouin, 3 children, Krista Mellina of Merrimack, Erik Malouin of New Boston and Jay Malouin of Barrington NH, 5 beautiful grandchildren, son-in-law, Dennis Mellina, daughter-in-law, Annie Malouin, sister, Jane Dobe of Allenstown, NH and sister, Joy Malouin-Brown of Costa Mesa, CA.
There will be no calling hours, but a family gathering at a time and place convenient to all will take place in the near future. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com