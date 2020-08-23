1/1
James (Jim) Malouin
James (Jim) Malouin, 72, of Goffstown, NH passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 at Concord Hospital after a long fight with lung cancer.

He left behind his wife of 52 years, Mary Ann (Haggerty) Malouin, 3 children, Krista Mellina of Merrimack, Erik Malouin of New Boston and Jay Malouin of Barrington NH, 5 beautiful grandchildren, son-in-law, Dennis Mellina, daughter-in-law, Annie Malouin, sister, Jane Dobe of Allenstown, NH and sister, Joy Malouin-Brown of Costa Mesa, CA.

There will be no calling hours, but a family gathering at a time and place convenient to all will take place in the near future. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
