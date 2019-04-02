Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - James Robert Mandeville, 37, of Manchester died unexpectedly on March 27, 2019, at his home. James was born at Elliot Hospital in Manchester on Sept. 8, 1981, the son of Stephen W. Mandeville and Colette Desmarais. James grew up in Hooksett and attended schools there. He graduated from Manchester High School West in 2000. He was a member of Hooksett Boy Scout Troop 292 and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. James served his country in the United States Air Force for six years. He worked for Brewster Ambulance for the last two years as a devoted EMT. Along with his dedication to being an EMT, He enjoyed Anime and cosplay and these passions led him to form the charitable organization, Operation Hammond, a group for which he was the President. James will be remembered for having a good sense of humor, his caring nature and his love of animals, especially cats.



James is survived by his father, Stephen Mandeville and his wife Alice of Hooksett; his Mother, Colette Desmarais of Manchester; his paternal Grandmother, Mildred Mandeville of Perry, NY; his sisters: Carrie Ann Mandeville of Manchester and April K. Mandeville of Hooksett; and his brother, Takoda C. Mandeville of Hooksett. He will also be deeply missed by his Godparents, Roland and his wife Irene Desmarais of Manchester; his Uncle James and his wife Janice Mandeville of Sparta, NJ; and aunts: Stephanie St. Onge of Manchester, Pamela and her husband Brian Meyer of Alfred, ME and Amy Mandeville of Perry, NY; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Cain & Janosz Funeral Home, 74 Brook St. (corner of Pine). A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in James' name to Manchester High School West Navy JROTC, 9 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester, NH 03102. For more information please visit





74 Brook Street

Manchester , NH 03104

(603) 623-2251 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 2, 2019

