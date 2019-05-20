James O. Proulx (1959 - 2019)
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St.
Manchester, NH
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St.
Manchester, NH
Obituary
MANCHESTER - James O. Proulx, 59, of Manchester, died May 18, 2019, at CRVNA Hospice House in Concord after a long illness.

He was born in Manchester on Nov. 29, 1959, to Marcel and Rena (Vincent) Proulx. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester.

James worked in janitorial services for many years for the City of Manchester and at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.

He was a member of the American Legion Jutras Post 43 in Manchester and he enjoyed golfing and fishing.

The family includes his mother of Manchester; two brothers, Donald Proulx and his wife, Danielle, of Kissimmee, FL and Robert Proulx of Allenstown; three nephews, Kenneth Proulx, Kevin Proulx and Jonathan Proulx; two nieces, Kristine Rivera and Elizabeth McKennie; and cousins.

SERVICES: A calling hour is Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon followed immediately at noon with a funeral ceremony, all at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110.

To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 20, 2019
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
