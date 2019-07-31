MANCHESTER - James P. "Jim" Oparowske, 78, of Manchester, died on July 23, 2019, after a period of failing health.
Raised in Manchester, he attended local schools.
Jim served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force.
In addition, he attended junior college.
SERVICES: Memorial calling hours are Friday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Cain & Janosz Funeral Home, 74 Brook St., corner of Pine Street, Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on July 31, 2019