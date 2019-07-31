James P. Oparowske (1941 - 2019)
Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester
74 Brook St.
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-623-2251
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Obituary
MANCHESTER - James P. "Jim" Oparowske, 78, of Manchester, died on July 23, 2019, after a period of failing health.

Raised in Manchester, he attended local schools.

Jim served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force.

In addition, he attended junior college.

.

SERVICES: Memorial calling hours are Friday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Cain & Janosz Funeral Home, 74 Brook St., corner of Pine Street, Manchester.

