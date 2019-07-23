Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 32 School Street Hillsboro , NH 03244 (603)-464-5501 Send Flowers Obituary

HILLSBOROUGH - The family of Dr. James P. Powers is sad to announce his passing on July 19, 2019.



Born in Yonkers, N.Y., on Dec. 10, 1954, he was the youngest child of the late James E. Powers and Victoria (Tolany) Powers.



A graduate of Kennedy Catholic High School in Somers, N.Y., where he met his future bride, he also earned a BS from SUNY Oneonta and was awarded a doctorate from Life Chiropractic College in Marietta, Ga.



Recognized as Top Chiropractor 2015 by NH Magazine, he was also a certified Applied Kinesiologist. He and his wife operated the Hillsboro Chiropractor Center in their home/office for more than 35 years, retiring in 2016. He was so proud and grateful that his daughter Olivia has continued care of many of his former patients at her own office in New London.



Family members include his loving wife of 42 years, Pamela Wray Powers;his three children, Jared Powers of Hillsborough, Dr. Olivia Weathers and her husband Brooks of Springfield, and Mariah Powers and Frank Main, whom reside in Warwick, R.I. Sadly, his cherished grandsons, Hazen and Hudson Weathers will miss their beloved "Jimmy."



Dr. Powers also leaves two sisters, Lois Powers of Cold Springs, N.Y., and Kathleen Upham (Bruce) of Carmel, N.Y., and terrific nephews, Gable and Das. He is also survived by his caring mother-in-law Diana Wray of Middletown, R.I., and his wife's siblings, Eddie Wray (Mary), David Wray (Jami), and Vickie Blackmore (Peter).



Jim enjoyed fishing, kayaking, organic gardening, woodworking, reggae music and vacationing at Palm Island, Fla. It meant a lot to him that his good buddies each showed their devoted friendship by calling, visiting, or taking him on fun outings as his illness progressed. He passed with a deep thankfulness for his daughter Mariah's loving dedication to his care during his final months.



The family would also like to thank the CRVNA Hospice for their professional and compassionate care and guidance.



SERVICES: There will be no services.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.



Holt-Woodbury Funeral and Cremation Service, Hillsborough, is in charge of arrangements.



Online condolences can be sent to

