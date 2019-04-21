Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James R. "Jimmy" Finn Jr.. View Sign

James R. Finn Jr. (Jimmy), 56, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 18, 2019, after suffering many years with COPD and crippling back injuries.



Jimmy was born in Lawrence, Mass., on Sept. 7, 1962, to his parents James R. Finn Sr. and Annie (Joyce) Finn.



He was the first of his siblings to graduate from St. Augustine's school on Tower Hill in Lawrence, then he attended Central Catholic High School.



Growing up, Jimmy took Irish step dancing under Mary Walsh Richards in North Andover, where he excelled. He took first prize awards in virtually every feis and competition all over the Greater Boston Area. He eventually gave up his love for step dancing for Pop Warner football. He was a devoted New England sports fan, with a particular devotion to the Patriots.



Jimmy followed in his father's footsteps, first working at Finn Litho in Andover before a successful career as printing pressman and foreman. He took a break from printing to work for Putnam Fuel Company in Goffstown as dispatcher and driver for 10 years before returning to the printing industry. He suffered a disabling injury and "retired" three years ago.



Besides his parents, Jimmy is survived by his brother Thomas and his three sisters: Mary and her husband Michael Boucher of Webster, N.H.; Kathleen Goulet of Derry, N.H.; and Bridget and her husband Michael Tierney of Contoocook, N.H. He was recently predeceased by his brother-in-law Matthew Goulet.



Jimmy also leaves 10 nieces and nephews: Seamus and Connor Finn of Bolton, Mass.; Faith and Paul Boucher of Webster; Aaron and Meghan Goulet of Derry; and Joseph, Katie, Tru and Bill Tierney of Contoocook.



He leaves behind many aunts and uncles and numerous cousins, both here and in Ireland.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. at French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 South Mast St., Goffstown, N.H. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church of Goffstown.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Lawrence Church Window Fund.



