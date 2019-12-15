Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Service 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anthony of Padua Church 172 Belmont Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on Dec. 26, 1960, in Claremont, N.H., to Beryl (McLin) and Robert "Skeets" Garneau. As a young child, one of his greatest joys was to ride his bike to Moody Park and spend the whole day there all summer. He played trumpet in the Stevens High School band and was a wonderful Alfred P. Doolittle in the school's production of "My Fair Lady", one of his favorites, which led to his love of Broadway.



Jimmy was a graduate of Stevens High School and Keene State College where he was in many productions, as well as part of the Opera House in Claremont. He sang in the church choir and performed a beautiful solo at his sister's wedding.



He worked at Southern New Hampshire Services in Raymond and Barnes & Noble Book Store in Manchester.



Jimmy thought of everyone else first. He was a caring and generous friend who still had many close friends from grade school and high school. He loved his nieces and nephews and they loved being with him. He was very sentimental. He treasured family memories and traditions and loved old family pictures from long ago.



Jim enjoyed his many trips to Disney World and had a Disney-themed Christmas tree. He also enjoyed taking many trips to NYC with friends and family to see over 100 Broadway shows. In addition, he enjoyed going to the casino anytime the opportunity arose. York Beach, Nubble Light and Marginal Way always held a special place in his heart. Special vacations as a family when he was young certainly created a love for those places.



He is survived by his two brothers, Bob and his wife, Michele Garneau and Scott Garneau all of Manchester; his sister, Beth and Len Dunphy of Corpus Christi, Texas; nieces and nephews, Kristyn and James Fadden, Mallory Garneau, Taylor, Natalie and Danielle Dunphy; grandniece, Brynn Fadden and grandnephew, Seamus Fadden.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday (12/17) from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday (12/18) at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Claremont at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the NH Chapter of . In memory of Jimmy, a random act of kindness would be a great testament to the life he lived.



To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at



