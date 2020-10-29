James Robert Norling, 34, lifelong resident of Merrimack passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Nashua, NH on May 3rd, 1986 to William and Carol (Nyblom) Norling. He was a graduate of Merrimack High School in 2004.
Jimmy was currently employed as a gaming operator at the Manchester Poker Room & Casino. When he wasn't working, Jimmy enjoyed playing poker, fantasy sports, watching sports, but most importantly he loved being with his family and friends.
He will be forever loved and remember by his parents, William and Carol; a sister, Jamie Norling, her husband Matthew Delude and their children Hailey and Jaxon Delude, along with numerous other family and friends.
Visitation hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Friday, October 30th, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM. Face masks are required, and attendees are asked to follow social distancing while inside the facility.
