1/1
James R. Norling
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Robert Norling, 34, lifelong resident of Merrimack passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Nashua, NH on May 3rd, 1986 to William and Carol (Nyblom) Norling. He was a graduate of Merrimack High School in 2004.

Jimmy was currently employed as a gaming operator at the Manchester Poker Room & Casino. When he wasn't working, Jimmy enjoyed playing poker, fantasy sports, watching sports, but most importantly he loved being with his family and friends.

He will be forever loved and remember by his parents, William and Carol; a sister, Jamie Norling, her husband Matthew Delude and their children Hailey and Jaxon Delude, along with numerous other family and friends.

Visitation hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Friday, October 30th, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM. Face masks are required, and attendees are asked to follow social distancing while inside the facility.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
October 28, 2020
Jimmy was a classmate of our daughter, Ali, and I remember him popping into our house now and then and hanging out with our neighbor, Corey Parrott. He always had a smile on his face and brought out the smile in others, including us. May the love of friends and family surround you and comfort you. My heart goes out to you.
Rosemarie and John Rung
October 28, 2020
Bill and Carol, I am so very sorry for the loss of your son. I know all too well the pain you are experiencing. Joan powers
Joan Powers
Friend
October 28, 2020
Bill, Carol and Jamie,

Jen and I wish to express our deepest condolences to you upon the passing and your loss of your beloved son and brother, Jimmy. Hold close, take comfort and forever cherish the many memories you have of him and the good times you shared as a family. We are so sorry!
Dave Merrill
Friend
October 28, 2020
To the Norling Family, we are so sorry for the loss of Jimmy. He will always hold a very special place in our heart. We have such fond memories of him growing up and spending so much time at our house. Jimmy was so easy to be around, very caring and always had a great smile. He was an amazing friend to so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with your entire family during this very difficult time.
Donna Parrott
October 28, 2020
Jaime , I am so sorry to hear about your brother's passing. I know how close you were to him. You and your family have my deepest condolences . --Ms. Cathie
Cathie Hovey
Friend
October 28, 2020
To the Norling family, I am so very sorry for the loss of Jimmy. He was such a great friend to have. I will cherish all of my memories of him forever.
Maegan Buteau
Friend
October 28, 2020
Jimmy, you touched the lives of so many people. Our hearts are broken and we cannot believe you are gone. you were such a loving soul with a good heart. Hoping your Mom, Dad and Sister are able to find some way to get through this most difficult time. You were taken way too soon.
Betsie Norling-Gutcheon
Family
October 28, 2020
The Norling family I am very sorry for your loss. Sending you all strength and love!! Tyna, Devan, and Rhylee
Tyna Ashford
October 28, 2020
I didn’t know James well, but the times I did spend with him, it was easy to see what a great and kind soul he had. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family
Matt Tate
Friend
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved