James R. Norris Sr., 70, a resident of Center Barnstead, died on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
James was born on Feb. 2, 1950 in New York, N.Y., the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Gallagher) Norris. He lived in Laconia prior to moving to Center Barnstead 11 years ago.
James served with the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970, earning the rank of Sergeant during the Vietnam War. Following his service he was employed as a Trooper with the New Hampshire State Police from 1976 to 1996, retiring with the rank of Sergeant. He then joined the New Hampshire Attorney General's Drug Task Force as Commander, working for the task force for 16 years, retiring in 2012.
Jim loved his family and went on frequent vacations with them to Clearwater, Fla. While staying in Clearwater, he was a member of the Elks, the American Legion and the VFW. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Queens, N.Y. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Joseph V. Norris who died in 2014.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Ann (Daley) Norris of Center Barnstead; his three sons: James R. Norris Jr. and his wife Siobhan of Strafford, Michael P. Norris of Queens, N.Y., and Brian J. Norris of Center Barnstead; and his three grandchildren: James R. Norris III, Patrick Norris and Kayleigh Norris, all of Strafford. He is also survived by his sister, Catherine N. Cotter and her husband Thomas J. of Fort Salonga, Long Island, a sister-in-law, Margaret W. Norris of Greer, S.C., and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.) in Tilton. A committal service with military honors will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Memorial donations in memory of Jim may be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Home Activities Fund, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH 03276.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 9, 2020