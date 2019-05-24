Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James R. Sullivan. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

DERRY - James R. Sullivan (Gallien), 38, died unexpectedly on March 5, 2019, in his South Carolina home.



Born in Derry on April 17, 1980, he was a Manchester resident before relocating to South Carolina to be with his mother and family.



James will be remembered as a man with a huge heart and as a forgiving person. He loved being with his family and friends and enjoyed family gatherings.



Growing up, James was a member of the Manchester Boys and Girls Club for several years. James played for Central Little League and Pony League baseball. James also played for the Manchester East Cobras Football team until he started Manchester High School Central.



James was predeceased by his father, Robert L. Sullivan Jr.; his grandparents, Robert L. Sullivan and Albina M. Sullivan, both of Londonderry; his grandmother, Patricia Bigelow of Lynn, Mass.; and his uncle, Troy Cokorogianis, also of Lynn, Mass.



Family members include his mother, Shelly Lavallee; his stepfather, Michael Lavallee; his brother, Robert L. Sullivan III and his sister, Nicole J. Sullivan, all of South Carolina; and his sister Lisa M. (Sullivan) St. John of New Hampshire; his grandfather Pappu, John Cokorogianis and his Nana, Claire Cokorogianis, both of Lynn, Mass.; his two sons, James R. Sullivan Jr. of New Hampshire, and Logan M. Sullivan of South Carolina; nieces and a nephew, all of South Carolina. James loved his children and family and would enjoy taking his nieces and nephew for weekend sleepovers. James also leaves behind cousins, aunts and uncles. James will be missed very much.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for June 2 in Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, from 3 to 5 p.m. with a celebration of life held at the Cercle National Club, 550 Rockland Ave., Manchester, after the memorial service.

