On Saturday, August 8, 2020, James Robert Drake McGrath unexpectedly passed away at Ridgewood Nursing Home in Bedford, NH. Jim was born on December 15, 1960 in Manchester, NH. He grew up at The Manchester Children's Home (now known as the Webster House) along with his brother Michael and sister Marlene. Jimmy was a compassionate person who would give you the world if he could. Although Life didn't deal him a great hand in the card game of life, he sure tried to play it as best as he could. Jim loved playing basketball when he was younger and spending time with his family was really important. He also enjoyed the 70's music and loved singing along with his favorites songs by the Eagles, Pink, Blues Traveler, Queen, Doobie Brothers and Ani DiFranco.
He is survived by his sister, Marlene McGrath Turcotte, brother-in-law Michael Turcotte, nephew/Godchild Patrick Turcotte, nephew Evan Turcotte and nieces Alexandria and Jillian Turcotte, his brother, Michael McGrath, sister-in-law Donna (Paradis) McGrath and nieces Ariana and Kelsi McGrath. He also has a sister, Leanne Bouchard in Hampton, NH. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Robert Normandeau and his mother, Marlene (Normandeau) McGrath.
A gravesite ceremony will be held at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Derry, NH on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00am. His brother and sister invite you to share a short memory of Jim and what he meant to you at the services. They also ask that if you are so moved, please make a donation to The Webster House in his memory https://www.websterhousenh.org
