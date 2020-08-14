1/1
James Robert Drake McGrath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, August 8, 2020, James Robert Drake McGrath unexpectedly passed away at Ridgewood Nursing Home in Bedford, NH. Jim was born on December 15, 1960 in Manchester, NH. He grew up at The Manchester Children's Home (now known as the Webster House) along with his brother Michael and sister Marlene. Jimmy was a compassionate person who would give you the world if he could. Although Life didn't deal him a great hand in the card game of life, he sure tried to play it as best as he could. Jim loved playing basketball when he was younger and spending time with his family was really important. He also enjoyed the 70's music and loved singing along with his favorites songs by the Eagles, Pink, Blues Traveler, Queen, Doobie Brothers and Ani DiFranco.

He is survived by his sister, Marlene McGrath Turcotte, brother-in-law Michael Turcotte, nephew/Godchild Patrick Turcotte, nephew Evan Turcotte and nieces Alexandria and Jillian Turcotte, his brother, Michael McGrath, sister-in-law Donna (Paradis) McGrath and nieces Ariana and Kelsi McGrath. He also has a sister, Leanne Bouchard in Hampton, NH. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Robert Normandeau and his mother, Marlene (Normandeau) McGrath.

A gravesite ceremony will be held at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Derry, NH on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00am. His brother and sister invite you to share a short memory of Jim and what he meant to you at the services. They also ask that if you are so moved, please make a donation to The Webster House in his memory https://www.websterhousenh.org. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved