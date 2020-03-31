Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James S. Tierney Jr.. View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Send Flowers Obituary

James S. Tierney, Jr., 88, of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully, at his son's home in Webster, MA, on March 24th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.



He was a life-long resident of the Queen City.



James graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1950. Later, he attended Keene State Teachers College.



He served with the United States Air Force. James was recognized nationally as the New England Past Regional President, and New Hampshire Past Worthy State President of The Fraternal Order of Eagles, who also bestowed upon him the Eagle of the Year award in 2017.



James was well-received and decorated member of The Ancient Order of the Hibernians.



James lived his life to the fullest, and wherever he would go he would always bring with him a song to sing, a smile on his face, and a twinkle in his Irish eyes. He was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him, as he left an indelible mark on every single life that he touched.



He was predeceased by his parents, James and Beatrice; three brothers, Francis, Michael, and John; his beloved wife, Carolyn; two sons, Terry and John Morgan; and a daughter, Susan Bannett.



Family members include two sons, Kevin Morgan of Webster, MA and James S. Tierney III of Los Angeles, CA; three grandchildren; a sister in law, Shiela Tierney; several cousins; a special niece, Carol; and two nephews, Timothy and Brian, and his wife, Susan Tierney.



Services: A private memorial service will be held in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH, at a later date.



The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.



For more information visit:







James S. Tierney, Jr., 88, of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully, at his son's home in Webster, MA, on March 24th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.He was a life-long resident of the Queen City.James graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1950. Later, he attended Keene State Teachers College.He served with the United States Air Force. James was recognized nationally as the New England Past Regional President, and New Hampshire Past Worthy State President of The Fraternal Order of Eagles, who also bestowed upon him the Eagle of the Year award in 2017.James was well-received and decorated member of The Ancient Order of the Hibernians.James lived his life to the fullest, and wherever he would go he would always bring with him a song to sing, a smile on his face, and a twinkle in his Irish eyes. He was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him, as he left an indelible mark on every single life that he touched.He was predeceased by his parents, James and Beatrice; three brothers, Francis, Michael, and John; his beloved wife, Carolyn; two sons, Terry and John Morgan; and a daughter, Susan Bannett.Family members include two sons, Kevin Morgan of Webster, MA and James S. Tierney III of Los Angeles, CA; three grandchildren; a sister in law, Shiela Tierney; several cousins; a special niece, Carol; and two nephews, Timothy and Brian, and his wife, Susan Tierney.Services: A private memorial service will be held in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH, at a later date.The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 31, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close