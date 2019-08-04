James (Jim) Stone (69), of Goffstown, died May 30, 2019 after battling cancer.
Jim was loving husband to Jeanne in their 45th year of marriage at the time of his passing. Sadly, Jeanne passed as well on May 20th.
He is survived by his children; Jennifer Stone (Kevin), Christina Reich (Gary), and David Stone (Loryn); grandchildren; Jacob Reich, Avery and Leia Stone; siblings; Jayne, Lorena, Evelyn, and Dallas; also many cousins, nieces, and nephews who will all miss him greatly.
Jim served his country through The Army Security Agency (1970-72 & USAR 1972-76) receiving the National Defense Service Medal. He was an alumnus of NH College (SNHU - B.S. 1983). He served as President of the Workers Industrial Softball League (1981-88). In 2007 he joined the Odd Fellows Webster Lodge of Goffstown and was well known for his community service through them. He was an avid road cyclist (Granite State Wheelmen) and rode yearly to raise funds for an MS cure in honor of Jeanne. He loved to play guitar especially music of The Ventures and AC/DC.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday August 8 from 9am to 11am with a Funeral Service beginning at 11am. All services will be held at the French and Rising Funeral Home 17 S. Mast Street Goffstown, NH 03045. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 4, 2019