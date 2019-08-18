Jim T. Maguire, 61, of Londonderry, NH passed away August 14th suddenly of natural causes.
Jim was born on February 7th, 1958 in Lowell, MA. He graduated from Central Catholic High School, then continued his degree of criminal justice at North Eastern University. Jim was married to Erica (Martin) Maguire on September 14th, 1997.
Jim is survived by his wife, Erica Maguire, daughter Grace Maguire, sister Kate Maguire, brother in law Eric Hill; two nieces Dora and Emma Wolfe, nephew Alexander Hill and in-laws Dick, Betty, Chris, and Sara Martin. Also, cherished dog Dunkin.
Jim worked as a retail store manager for Eastcoast Emergency Outfitters.
Jim enjoyed instructing gun safety, quality time with his family, his never-ending patriotism and cooking omelets no matter the time of day.
Jim is predeceased by his father James, and mother Jennie Maguire.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:30 pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. The funeral service will follow at 7:30pm in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the .
"You can never have enough flags." -Jim Maguire
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 18, 2019