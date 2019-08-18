James T. "Jim" Maguire (1958 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I used to work with Jim and he always made it a good time...."
    - Roy Sargent
  • "Erica & Grace So sorry to hear of Jim's passing. Remember..."
    - Charlene & Tom Puzzo
  • "We were honored to have had Jim on our team at Manchester..."
    - Jake @ TerryAnn Bowen
Service Information
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH
03053
(603)-432-2801
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium
290 Mammoth Rd.
Londonderry, NH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:30 PM
Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium
290 Mammoth Rd.
Londonderry, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jim T. Maguire, 61, of Londonderry, NH passed away August 14th suddenly of natural causes.

Jim was born on February 7th, 1958 in Lowell, MA. He graduated from Central Catholic High School, then continued his degree of criminal justice at North Eastern University. Jim was married to Erica (Martin) Maguire on September 14th, 1997.

Jim is survived by his wife, Erica Maguire, daughter Grace Maguire, sister Kate Maguire, brother in law Eric Hill; two nieces Dora and Emma Wolfe, nephew Alexander Hill and in-laws Dick, Betty, Chris, and Sara Martin. Also, cherished dog Dunkin.

Jim worked as a retail store manager for Eastcoast Emergency Outfitters.

Jim enjoyed instructing gun safety, quality time with his family, his never-ending patriotism and cooking omelets no matter the time of day.

Jim is predeceased by his father James, and mother Jennie Maguire.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:30 pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. The funeral service will follow at 7:30pm in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the .

"You can never have enough flags." -Jim Maguire
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.