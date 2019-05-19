Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. Alley. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 (603)-432-2801 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 View Map Memorial service Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James W. Alley, 73, of Londonderry, N.H., died peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Parkland Medical Center, Derry, N.H., surrounded by his loved ones.



He was born in Waterbury, Conn., on March 6, 1946, a son of the late Virginia (Worcester) Alley. At the age of 8, he moved with his family to Andover, N.H., and considered that his hometown. He was educated in Andover schools, attending Andover High School until its closure, then graduating from New London High School in 1965. Athletics was always important to him, but he especially excelled on the basketball court.



James worked for Aberthaw Construction in Boston from 1970 to 1991 before purchasing the company and moving it to North Billerica, Mass., and then to Lowell, Mass. After retiring in 2015, the company was purchased by his son Jeffrey, who had worked for his Dad since 1991, and Sean Cashman, who also is a longtime employee.



James always had a passion for sports cars, motorcycles, racing, as well as western movies, car shows, and pie. He also greatly enjoyed golfing, fishing, working in the yard, tinkering in his workshop, and playing with the grandkids. He was always ready to play with Legos, Barbies, do arts and crafts, riding scooters or watching cartoons. When he retired, he took up woodworking, making keepsakes for many family members.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Cynthia (Phelps) Alley; son Jeffrey Alley and wife Melissa; two daughters, Elizabeth LeBreton and husband Corey, and Suzanne Alley and wife Samantha Genier; 5 grandchildren, Matthew, Benjamin, Allison, Ella, and Leo; brother, John Alley; and nephews Robert, David, and Tracy, and niece Heather. James is predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Victor and Ella Phelps, and two siblings, Gerald Alley and Judith Alley Enos.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 2-4:30 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, NH. Memorial service will follow at 4:30 p.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation at



