James W Simon, 87, passed away peacefully May 29, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center after an extended illness and complications from COVID-19.
James (Jim) was the son of the late Herman & Evelyn (Thiem), Simon. He was predeceased by his brother, Emile Thiem. He leaves behind 5 children, Laurie (James) Waterman of Tucson AZ, Ann (Thomas) Otton of Naugatuck CT, Kenneth Simon of Candia, Margery (Freddie) Hillhouse of Goffstown and Alan (Gia) Simon of South Jordan, UT. Jim is also survived by his sister Shirley Beliveau of Bedford. He also leaves behind several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A native of Bedford, Jim worked in his earlier years as a sample cutter in the shoe shops of Manchester. In 1972 he began working for the Town of Bedford where later he was a fixture atop his trusty bulldozer at the Landfill from which he retired in 1996 after 24 years. In his younger years, Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing including ice fishing on Lake Winnipesaukee. His favorite card game was cribbage which he enjoyed playing with the family whenever he could.
In his retirement years, Jim always enjoyed "tinkering" and repairing small engine power equipment for other people until he was 86 years young when his declining health prevented him from doing the thing he loved most.
Always a hard worker Jim had a strong work ethic which was instilled in each of his 5 children. As a youth and young adult, Jim worked on the family farm then known as Simon's Poultry Farm and Simon's Apples in Bedford.
His final arrangements will be cared for by Goodwin Funeral Home. There will be no services at this time due to the Coronavirus restrictions. The family will hold a private service at a future date. In lieu of flowers for the family, donations can be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH, 03110.
To view an online tribute or send condolences to the family visit www.goodwinfh.com.
James (Jim) was the son of the late Herman & Evelyn (Thiem), Simon. He was predeceased by his brother, Emile Thiem. He leaves behind 5 children, Laurie (James) Waterman of Tucson AZ, Ann (Thomas) Otton of Naugatuck CT, Kenneth Simon of Candia, Margery (Freddie) Hillhouse of Goffstown and Alan (Gia) Simon of South Jordan, UT. Jim is also survived by his sister Shirley Beliveau of Bedford. He also leaves behind several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A native of Bedford, Jim worked in his earlier years as a sample cutter in the shoe shops of Manchester. In 1972 he began working for the Town of Bedford where later he was a fixture atop his trusty bulldozer at the Landfill from which he retired in 1996 after 24 years. In his younger years, Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing including ice fishing on Lake Winnipesaukee. His favorite card game was cribbage which he enjoyed playing with the family whenever he could.
In his retirement years, Jim always enjoyed "tinkering" and repairing small engine power equipment for other people until he was 86 years young when his declining health prevented him from doing the thing he loved most.
Always a hard worker Jim had a strong work ethic which was instilled in each of his 5 children. As a youth and young adult, Jim worked on the family farm then known as Simon's Poultry Farm and Simon's Apples in Bedford.
His final arrangements will be cared for by Goodwin Funeral Home. There will be no services at this time due to the Coronavirus restrictions. The family will hold a private service at a future date. In lieu of flowers for the family, donations can be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH, 03110.
To view an online tribute or send condolences to the family visit www.goodwinfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.