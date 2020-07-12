1/1
James Warren Hammond
1935 - 2020
James Warren Hammond, 84, of Waterville Valley, N.H., and Falmouth, Maine, died peacefully on July 3, 2020, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth, Maine of complications from COVID-19.

He was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., in 1935, the only son of George and Marion Davis Hammond. He grew up in Ann Arbor, Sayre, Pa., and Wellesley, Mass.

Jim attended the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, Mass., and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was graduated from Tufts University with a B.A. degree in Spanish and Spanish Literature and received his M.A. from Middlebury College. He continued graduate studies at the University of Michigan and the University of Barcelona. Jim taught Spanish and German, chaired the Language departments, and coached football, wrestling and lacrosse at both Mercersburg Academy in Mercersburg, Pa., and Holderness School in Holderness, N.H. He participated in the Out Back program at the Holderness School. In 1966, he and his family moved to Barcelona, Spain, where he taught at the American Institute and studied at the University of Barcelona for a year. Jim and his family spent the summers on Cape Cod, Mass., where he was a summer police officer for the Town of Barnstable, Mass.

Jim is survived by his wife, Loli, of Falmouth, Maine; son, Frederic Hammond of Swampscott, Mass.; and daughter, Heidi O'Connor, and her husband, Michael O'Connor, of Falmouth, Maine; as well as four grandchildren, Madeleine O'Connor, Charles Hammond, Caroline Hammond and Chase O'Connor. He was predeceased by his grandson, George Hammond.

Jim was a masterful teacher and coach. He had an outrageous sense of humor that endeared him to all who knew him. Jim often introduced himself as "the strongest man in the world." Jim was kindhearted and lived life to the fullest. He will be dearly missed, and never forgotten.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services have been planned. The family wishes that any memorial contributions be made to charity or to others in need.



Published in Union Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 10, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Jim's passing! What a special and gifted person he was in so many areas. I have such fond memories of you both, Loli and Jim, of our dining together, laughing, joking in various social circles (jokes were from Jim, never from me!), spending special time on the Cape and collaborating with him at Holderness for so many years. Yes, Jim was indeed, one of a kind and he will never be forgotten. I'm thankful, Loli, that you have such a wonderful network of friends and family for support and love. I'm sending my deepest and most heartfelt sentiments to you. Love to you always, Nance
Nancy E Washburn
Friend
