James Wilson, Jr., 86, passed away on August 18th from natural causes. A lifelong resident of Manchester, he worked as a pharmacist, and was well known in the community.
He is survived by his wife Judy and two sons Gregg and Scott.
Upon his request, the family is having a small private service.
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.