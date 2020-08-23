1/
James "Jim" Wilson Jr.
James Wilson, Jr., 86, passed away on August 18th from natural causes. A lifelong resident of Manchester, he worked as a pharmacist, and was well known in the community.

He is survived by his wife Judy and two sons Gregg and Scott.

Upon his request, the family is having a small private service.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit James' Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Bibber Family
or

