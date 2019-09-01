Jan Wawrzynek, 62, of Manchester, NH was called home to the Lord, Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born in Mielec, Poland, the son of Stephan and Stanisawva (Cushinski) Wawrzynek.
Jan was a faithful Catholic, a parishoner at St. Raphael's Church, of Manchester, NH. Jan was married to his loving wife Frances (Tully) Wawrzynek. Early in his childhood his family moved from Poland to the United States. Jan's father Stephan, owned and operated a farm in Poland, then when they moved to the United States, Jan's father had also worked building manufacturing homes, in Hooksett, NH. Jan worked for Velcro for 26 years, retiring in 2002. He loved everything that was a Native American related. Jan loved to travel to Mexico and the Grand Canyon, and cherished his time spent with his wife. He enjoyed to fresh water fish. He was known to be a connoisseur of food. Jan applied himself to all changes he faced. Jan was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
Jan is survived by his wife, Frances Wawrzynek, of Manchester, NH, and his brother Joe Wawrzynek, of Manchester, NH.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial donations to be made to the Parish of St Raphael, of Manchester, NH, 103 Walker St, 03102.
All are welcome to a service at the St Raphael Archangel Parish, 103 Walker St, Manchester, NH, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 10am.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 1, 2019