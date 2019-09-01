Guest Book View Sign Service Information Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 (603)-654-6524 Service 10:00 AM St Raphael Archangel Parish 103 Walker St Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jan Wawrzynek, 62, of Manchester, NH was called home to the Lord, Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born in Mielec, Poland, the son of Stephan and Stanisawva (Cushinski) Wawrzynek.



Jan was a faithful Catholic, a parishoner at St. Raphael's Church, of Manchester, NH. Jan was married to his loving wife Frances (Tully) Wawrzynek. Early in his childhood his family moved from Poland to the United States. Jan's father Stephan, owned and operated a farm in Poland, then when they moved to the United States, Jan's father had also worked building manufacturing homes, in Hooksett, NH. Jan worked for Velcro for 26 years, retiring in 2002. He loved everything that was a Native American related. Jan loved to travel to Mexico and the Grand Canyon, and cherished his time spent with his wife. He enjoyed to fresh water fish. He was known to be a connoisseur of food. Jan applied himself to all changes he faced. Jan was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed.



Jan is survived by his wife, Frances Wawrzynek, of Manchester, NH, and his brother Joe Wawrzynek, of Manchester, NH.



In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial donations to be made to the Parish of St Raphael, of Manchester, NH, 103 Walker St, 03102.



All are welcome to a service at the St Raphael Archangel Parish, 103 Walker St, Manchester, NH, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 10am.



The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at

Jan Wawrzynek, 62, of Manchester, NH was called home to the Lord, Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born in Mielec, Poland, the son of Stephan and Stanisawva (Cushinski) Wawrzynek.Jan was a faithful Catholic, a parishoner at St. Raphael's Church, of Manchester, NH. Jan was married to his loving wife Frances (Tully) Wawrzynek. Early in his childhood his family moved from Poland to the United States. Jan's father Stephan, owned and operated a farm in Poland, then when they moved to the United States, Jan's father had also worked building manufacturing homes, in Hooksett, NH. Jan worked for Velcro for 26 years, retiring in 2002. He loved everything that was a Native American related. Jan loved to travel to Mexico and the Grand Canyon, and cherished his time spent with his wife. He enjoyed to fresh water fish. He was known to be a connoisseur of food. Jan applied himself to all changes he faced. Jan was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed.Jan is survived by his wife, Frances Wawrzynek, of Manchester, NH, and his brother Joe Wawrzynek, of Manchester, NH.In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial donations to be made to the Parish of St Raphael, of Manchester, NH, 103 Walker St, 03102.All are welcome to a service at the St Raphael Archangel Parish, 103 Walker St, Manchester, NH, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 10am.The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at www.michaudfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Sept. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close