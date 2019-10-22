Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Holy Trinity Cathedral 166 Pearl St., Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Jane A. Bieniek, 79, of Manchester, died Oct. 19, 2019, at the Elliot Hospital after a short illness.



She was born in Manchester on June 10, 1940, the daughter of Alexander and Alice (Czuchra) Kaczmarski and was a lifelong resident of the Queen City. She was educated in the local school system and was a graduate of Manchester Central High School, Class of 1958.



She was employed as manager of the publication department at Normandeau Associates with over twenty years of service. In 1960, she married her childhood sweetheart, Joseph Bieniek Jr., and together they shared 49 years of life, laughter and love until his passing in 2009. Jane's family and her faith always came first and friends, old and new, were always welcomed with an open door and open arms. She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Cathedral and served as the choir director and organist for more than twenty years. She was a skilled seamstress and craftswoman whose handmade quilts were always in demand but she also enjoyed the quiet times she spent perfecting her cake decorating skills and tending to her garden. She also enjoyed taking road trips to Bar Harbor, Maine, and the White Mountains and will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her grandson, Brandon Bieniek.



Members of her family include her daughters, Cheryl Ingalls and her husband Robert of Amesbury, Mass., Nancy Mitchell and her husband Brian of East Windsor, Conn., and Linda Long and her husband Michael of Manchester; her grandchildren, Angus Oglesby, Nicole Long, Ali Long and Michael Mitchell; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; her sister, Eileen Beckman and her husband Eugene of Candia; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



.



SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St. corner of Beech Street in Manchester. A Funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Cathedral, 166 Pearl St., Manchester. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Goffstown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Jane's name be made to Holy Trinity Cathedral. Condolences may be offered at



