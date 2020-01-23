Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Carlton Hunter. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Jane (Carlton) Hunter, 94, a longtime resident of Bedford and Manchester, died peacefully on Jan. 16, 2020, in Birch Hill Manor, Manchester.



Born in Boston, Mass., on Aug. 2, 1925, she was the daughter of John A. Carlton and Winifred MacDonnell Carlton. She lived for a time in Manchester.



In 1943, she graduated from Manchester High School Central. She earned a bachelor of science degree from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 1947. Jane became a board-certified pharmacist in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.



Jane was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, William Turner Hunter. They met at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and settled in Bedford to raise their four children while pursuing their professions.



Jane became director of the Sacred Heart Hospital pharmacy in Manchester and William was owner and operator of Howe's Pharmacy in Goffstown.



During the years of Jane and William's careers they were both awarded the A.H. Robins Co., Bowl of Hygeia, an award recognized as an international pharmaceutical symbol of medicine and healing. The award is presented annually to one pharmacist in each state for outstanding community service chosen by the New Hampshire Pharmaceutical Association.



Jane's volunteer and community efforts centered around youth. Jane served as president of the Bedford Little League and was active for many years with the board of education committees on drug abuse, which involved lecturing to school audiences. Jane worked with united health and social welfare fund drives within her community and was a co-founder of Bedford's first kindergarten.



In addition, Jane played an active role in "Dollars for Scholars" assisting youngsters with college tuition. Jane held several board positions, becoming the first woman to serve as president of the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy Alumni Association. Jane was active with fundraising committees for the First Congregational Church in Manchester.



Jane was a true organizer raising four children and ensuring family dinners happened each night. She loved to play tennis, ski, travel, read and was an avid sports fan.



Family members include her children, Donald Hunter (Carolyn Oaks), Diane Hunter Lee (Bing Lee), David Hunter (Charlene Hunter), and Debra Hunter Carlucci (David Carlucci); and grandchildren, Eric Hunter, Meghan Green (Adam Green) and Caitlin Ross (Francis Ross), David Lee and Alex Lee.



In Jane's later years she moved to Birch Hill Terrace where she met new friends and re-connected with many from the Manchester community. She had a zest for life and always kept abreast of her family and friends.



Jane's Birch Hill family will forever be appreciated by the Hunters for their love and care.



.



SERVICES: A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to the Birch Hill Benevolent Fund, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, N.H. 03102.



To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



