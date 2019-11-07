Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GOFFSTOWN - Jane E. Hampton, 76, of Goffstown, died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Elliot Hospital, Manchester, after a brief illness.



Born in East Syracuse, N.Y., on July 22, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Nellie (Webb) Cavanaugh.



She worked as a college professor until a couple of weeks ago, most recently at Manchester Community College. Her love of history and teaching led her and her husband on many adventures, often to Gettysburg. She belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution and participated in reenactments with her husband.



Jane was an avid crafter and seamstress. She was known for her doll clothes --sewn and knitted - and her Christmas stockings, but her talents were many.



Family members include her husband, Benjamin H. Hampton Jr., of Goffstown; her two children, Danielle Bender Amero and her husband Michael, of Somersworth, and John Bender Jr. and his wife Laura of Middleborough, Mass.; her husband's children, who she loved as her own, Benjamin H. Hampton III and his wife Debbie of Easton, Mass., Elizabeth Shapiro and her husband Michael, of Dracut, Mass., and James J. Hampton; and her eight grandchildren, whom she loved more than words can express, Joshua, Jacob, and Rhiannon Amero, Abigail, Madelyn Kate, and Justin Bender, Katie and Andrew Shapiro.



The family would like to thank the staff of both Elliot Hospital and Hillsborough County Nursing Home for their care over the last two weeks.



.



SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.



To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit



GOFFSTOWN - Jane E. Hampton, 76, of Goffstown, died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Elliot Hospital, Manchester, after a brief illness.Born in East Syracuse, N.Y., on July 22, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Nellie (Webb) Cavanaugh.She worked as a college professor until a couple of weeks ago, most recently at Manchester Community College. Her love of history and teaching led her and her husband on many adventures, often to Gettysburg. She belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution and participated in reenactments with her husband.Jane was an avid crafter and seamstress. She was known for her doll clothes --sewn and knitted - and her Christmas stockings, but her talents were many.Family members include her husband, Benjamin H. Hampton Jr., of Goffstown; her two children, Danielle Bender Amero and her husband Michael, of Somersworth, and John Bender Jr. and his wife Laura of Middleborough, Mass.; her husband's children, who she loved as her own, Benjamin H. Hampton III and his wife Debbie of Easton, Mass., Elizabeth Shapiro and her husband Michael, of Dracut, Mass., and James J. Hampton; and her eight grandchildren, whom she loved more than words can express, Joshua, Jacob, and Rhiannon Amero, Abigail, Madelyn Kate, and Justin Bender, Katie and Andrew Shapiro.The family would like to thank the staff of both Elliot Hospital and Hillsborough County Nursing Home for their care over the last two weeks.SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on Nov. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close