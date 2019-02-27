Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jane Eileen (Lein) Peterson passed away peacefully at age 88 early on February 22, 2019.



She was born on November 4, 1930 in Manchester, New Hampshire, the only child of Harry and Lilly (Schricker) Lein, but grew up a part of the large Schricker clan. Jane graduated from Manchester West High School, class of 1948, and lived her entire life on the West Side. As a young woman, she was employed at Amoskeag Bank and the phone company. She was also a member (Worthy Advisor) of the Rainbow Girls, as well as a classically trained pianist. For 56 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Carl F. Peterson.



She is survived by her sons, Jon Peterson and Todd Peterson, both of New Hampshire, Chris Peterson and wife Jill Paton Peterson of Massachusetts; daughter Sue Ellen (Peterson) Raut and husband Andrew Raut of Florida; and grandchildren Andrew Peterson, Maggie Jane Peterson, Cameron Raut, and Ian Raut.



She dedicated her life to her family and loved her grandchildren dearly. She enjoyed jazz music, Boston sports teams, traveling with her husband, days at Baboosic Lake and Hampton Beach, and just simply spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.



A memorial celebration will be held privately on a future date. Donations in her name may be made to Harborside Hospice of Plaistow, NH or the Humane Society.

