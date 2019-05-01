Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Emery (Emery) Durnan. View Sign Service Information Mayhew Funeral Home 204 D.W. Highway Meredith , NH 03253-1136 (603)-279-4007 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Mayhew Funeral Home 204 Daniel Webster Highway Meredith , NH View Map Service 10:00 AM Saint Andre Bessette Parish, at St. Joseph Church Church St. Laconia , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MEREDITH - Jane (Emery) Durnan, formerly of Meredith, proud daughter of the North Country and a joyful, caring presence in the lives of all she touched, passed away after a lengthy illness on April 24, 2019, in Franklin.



Born and raised in Groveton during the heyday of the paper company there, she graduated as a high scoring basketball Eagle from Groveton High School in 1952.



She then worked in the office of the family plumbing business. She met a new high school teacher from below the Notch at the town rink, went off to college briefly at Cardinal Cushing in Brookline, Mass., then came home to marry Vince Durnan in 1959.



Their moves to advance his educational administration career took them from Rochester, N.Y., to North Conway, back to Groveton, then Shelburne, Vt., Nashua, St. Johnsbury, Vt., South Berwick, Maine, Exeter, and finally retirement as some of the first residents at Meredith Bay Colony Club on Lake Winnipesaukee. Wherever they went, she made friends right away, opening the family home and always making time for others.



A brain tumor in the mid 1960s left her with limited vision, but it didn't stop her from working as a valued secretary in law firms and at the Phillips Exeter Academy library. And it didn't stop her playing the organ at church or playing a spirited game of tennis. Her stubborn courage made all the difference. And from summers at Maidstone Lake to beach trips on the New Hampshire Sseacoast to afternoons on the patio in Meredith, she always loved the sun.



Perhaps most of all, she loved her five granddaughters, Avery, Kailana, Julia, Emery and Hannah. Nothing brought a smile to her face quicker than a note or a call or a photo from them. She was the very best kind of mom to her two sons, Vincent, of Nashville, Tenn., and Peter (Kristen) of Holderness, through their moves and adventures, but looking forward always to the next visit as she kept her commitment late in life to keep "getting her mail in New Hampshire."



After losing her dear sister, Arline Sanborn (Dean) and brothers Stanley Emery (Marion) and Hollis Emery, she and sister-in-law Carolyn were the last remaining in that generation. And when her husband of 56 years died three years ago, she slowed down month by month until all but her positivity and goodness had washed away.



Special thanks to the caring staff at Meredith Bay and then Peabody Nursing Home for their kindness and extra efforts, which meant so much.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, May 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. in Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish in St. Joseph Church, Church Street, Laconia. The Rev. Marc B. Drouin, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery, Arlington, Mass., at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations may be made to Peabody Nursing Home, 24 Peabody Place, Franklin, N.H. 03235. To view a book of memories, please visit

MEREDITH - Jane (Emery) Durnan, formerly of Meredith, proud daughter of the North Country and a joyful, caring presence in the lives of all she touched, passed away after a lengthy illness on April 24, 2019, in Franklin.Born and raised in Groveton during the heyday of the paper company there, she graduated as a high scoring basketball Eagle from Groveton High School in 1952.She then worked in the office of the family plumbing business. She met a new high school teacher from below the Notch at the town rink, went off to college briefly at Cardinal Cushing in Brookline, Mass., then came home to marry Vince Durnan in 1959.Their moves to advance his educational administration career took them from Rochester, N.Y., to North Conway, back to Groveton, then Shelburne, Vt., Nashua, St. Johnsbury, Vt., South Berwick, Maine, Exeter, and finally retirement as some of the first residents at Meredith Bay Colony Club on Lake Winnipesaukee. Wherever they went, she made friends right away, opening the family home and always making time for others.A brain tumor in the mid 1960s left her with limited vision, but it didn't stop her from working as a valued secretary in law firms and at the Phillips Exeter Academy library. And it didn't stop her playing the organ at church or playing a spirited game of tennis. Her stubborn courage made all the difference. And from summers at Maidstone Lake to beach trips on the New Hampshire Sseacoast to afternoons on the patio in Meredith, she always loved the sun.Perhaps most of all, she loved her five granddaughters, Avery, Kailana, Julia, Emery and Hannah. Nothing brought a smile to her face quicker than a note or a call or a photo from them. She was the very best kind of mom to her two sons, Vincent, of Nashville, Tenn., and Peter (Kristen) of Holderness, through their moves and adventures, but looking forward always to the next visit as she kept her commitment late in life to keep "getting her mail in New Hampshire."After losing her dear sister, Arline Sanborn (Dean) and brothers Stanley Emery (Marion) and Hollis Emery, she and sister-in-law Carolyn were the last remaining in that generation. And when her husband of 56 years died three years ago, she slowed down month by month until all but her positivity and goodness had washed away.Special thanks to the caring staff at Meredith Bay and then Peabody Nursing Home for their kindness and extra efforts, which meant so much.SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, May 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. in Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish in St. Joseph Church, Church Street, Laconia. The Rev. Marc B. Drouin, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery, Arlington, Mass., at the convenience of the family.Memorial donations may be made to Peabody Nursing Home, 24 Peabody Place, Franklin, N.H. 03235. To view a book of memories, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com Published in Union Leader on May 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close