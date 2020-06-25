Jane (Cherry) Howard Fenton died peacefully on June 22, 2020 following a brief illness at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital at the age of 81.
She was born March 24, 1939 in Concord, NH to Woodbury and Jane (Graves) Howard.
She attended Concord High School and following school worked for Stephen Winship publishing the New Englander Magazine until she retired in 1975. She was instrumental in publishing the Andover Beacon from 1991 until 2003.
She married Paul Fenton Jr. in August of 1974 and moved to Salisbury, NH with her two children. They built a house and moved to Andover in 1979 which she took great pride in.
She loved to cook. Her biggest joy was her 16 great grandchildren who knew her talent for making cookies and where they could be found in the freezer whenever they walked into her house.
She was a dedicated family person making sure the grand children or great grandchildren got to where or what they needed to be.
She was an active and dedicated member of the First Congregational Church of Wilmot, UCC.
She was predeceased by her parents, Wodbury and Jane Howard of Concord.
Surviving family members include her husband Paul Fenton Jr.; her daughter Leilani Miller of Andover, her son Joseph K. Fenton of Bradenton, Florida, her step daughter Ellie Fenton of Andover, step son Les Fenton of Andover, and her step daughter Linda Fenton of Hollis, NH., and brothers Charles Howard and his wife Dolly of Naples, Florida and Jack Howard and his wife Marylou of Concord, NH. She had nine grand children and 16 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Proctor Cemetery, Andover, NH.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Payson Cancer Treatment Center, 250 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 25, 2020.