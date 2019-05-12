Guest Book View Sign Service Information BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 (603)-625-6436 Service 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH View Map Committal 12:00 PM Holy Trinity Cathedral Cemetery Goffstown Rd. Goffstown , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jane "Janie" Helen (Laski) Rogers, 74, passed peacefully on April 27, 2019, at Laurel Manor Care Center following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.



She was born in Manchester, New Hampshire on March 21, 1945, one of five children to the late Stella Catherine (Lazzar) Laski and Stanley Peter Laski, who were both first generation Polish-American.



She resided in numerous locations along on the east coast before retiring in Colorado Springs, Colorado with her brother Stephen Laski.



She attended elementary and middle school in Manchester, New Hampshire; Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia; Corcoran School of Art in Washington, DC; and George Washington University in Washington, DC where she took courses towards a BA degree in Anthropology.



Her first marriage to Mr. Jerry Cummings brought the birth of her daughter, Catherine Jane.



She had a second marriage to Mr. Daniel Rogers, her partner in life for 14 years.



She spent her life working in the hospitality industry as she loved interacting with people, planning parties, and ensuring a good time for all. She was also the owner of Saint Jane Lingerie in Georgetown, Washington, DC and a Real Estate Agent in Virginia.



Janie had many hobbies and interests.



But she most enjoyed being a loving grandmother and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She would take them to Chuck-E-Cheese, amusement parks, movies, shopping, on walks with her dogs, boardwalk arcades, and often traveled with them on her daughters' business trips. She celebrated their birthdays and holidays in an excessive and lavish manner. In general, Janie loved life and lived it to the fullest!



She was previously a member of Holy Trinity Cathedral in Manchester, New Hampshire and Saint Francis Polish National Catholic Church in Washington, DC.



Janie was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Stella Laski; and brothers John Laski, Daniel Laski, and Frederick Laski.



She is survived by her daughter Catherine vanVonno and son-in-law Tim vanVonno of Ocean City, Maryland; brother Stephen Laski of Colorado Springs, Colorado; step-son Dean "Dino" Rogers of Frederick, Maryland; grandchildren Timmy vanVonno, Christina vanVonno, Cassidy vanVonno, and Chelsea vanVonno all of Ocean City, Maryland; and several nieces, nephews ans cousins.



A lifelong friend and daughter's Godmother also survives her; Helene Witt of Jerusalem, Israel.



A service in her honor will be held on Friday, May 17th, from 10:00-11: 30 am at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester NH 03101. Committal prayers will follow at 12:00 Noon at Holy Trinity Cathedral Cemetery, Goffstown Rd., Goffstown, New Hampshire.



For the full obituary and online guestbook please visit



