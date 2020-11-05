Jane Helen (Fike) Krantz, 80, of Salem, New Hampshire, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH.
Jane was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 14, 1940. She grew up in North Versailles, PA.
Jane was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ellen (McCafferty) Fike. She was predeceased by her brother, John Fike.
Jane met Larry Krantz in the mid 50's and they were married on June 11, 1960 in East McKeesport, PA. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past June. Together they raised two children, Diana and Mark. In 1975, Larry's job would take the family to Salem, NH where they lived until 1978 when Larry was transferred to New York. When Larry retired in 2002, they sold their home in New York and moved back to Salem, NH to be close to their children and grandchildren.
Jane was a devoted wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "Gwamma". Jane had a vibrant personality and made friends everywhere she went. She could light up a room with her laughter and was always up for a party! In her younger years, Jane enjoyed roller skating, bowling and dancing. Jane shared Larry's love of music and when she was young played the piano herself. Jane enjoyed dining out, golfing and vacationing with Larry and their close friends. Jane loved to watch football and was passionate about her Pittsburgh Steelers!
Through the years, Jane held various office positions as well as volunteering for a number of organizations. Jane always enjoyed knitting and recently she grew especially fond of crocheting. She completed several projects over the past few years that she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Jane was also an avid "puzzler". She loved her jigsaw puzzles (we lost count, but figure she completed hundreds over the years). There was always a puzzle in progress on the table in her home! Jane also enjoyed crossword puzzles, logic puzzles, and all types of board games. When introduced to "games" on her Kindle, you would have thought she won the lottery (which she also played regularly)! Jane enjoyed watching the birds out her back window and was especially fond of hummingbirds.
Jane lived a life grounded in Christian faith. She loved hard and was a genuine friend. All who knew her and loved her will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace, undying love and caring for them.
Jane is survived by her husband, Larry Krantz of Salem NH; son, Mark and his wife Michelle (Salois) Krantz of Derry NH; daughter, Diana and her husband Joe Sweeney of Manchester, NH; brother Dave and his wife Faye of Greensburg, PA; brother Ralph of Hilo, HI; grandchildren Brian Krantz, Carissa Krantz, and Heidi Krantz plus many nephews and nieces, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
The family has entrusted Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH with the arrangements. There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Jane's life will take place at a later date.
To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.carrierfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations toward the First Parish Church historic meetinghouse preservation effort. Donations in Jane's memory may be made to the "Friends of the Meetinghouse" online (www.fotmh.org
) or mailed to PO Box 120, E. Derry NH 03041.