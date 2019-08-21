Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Lenney Daniels. View Sign Service Information Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 (603)-898-9552 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anne's Parish 26 Emerson Avenue Hampstead , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, August 18, 2019, Jane Lenney Daniels, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 67.



Jane was born September 26, 1951, in Massena, N.Y., to William and Elizabeth (Lahey) Lenney. She received her degree in early childhood education from SUNY Potsdam in 1973, and married Robert S. Daniels, Jr. that same year. They raised a daughter, Betsy, and two sons, Bobby and Billy in Hampstead, N.H.



Jane's passion was educating children, as evidenced by her many years in the Hampstead school system teaching fourth grade. She had high expectations for her students and was exceptionally proud of their achievements.



Jane was extremely well-read and always had a book (or Kindle) in her hand. Her quick wit and dry humor was often unexpected, which made it all the more rewarding to hear her laugh. She was dedicated to life-long learning and helping those under her tutelage.



Jane was a wonderful mother, and most recently, a fixture in the audience or in the stands at her granddaughter's events. Jane was the epitome of a devoted Nana and fiercely proud of her granddaughter.



Jane is profoundly missed by her husband Robert Daniels of Hampstead, N.H.; her daughter and son-in-law Betsy and Jonathan Parsons of Windham, N.H.; her son Robert Daniels of Laconia, N.H.; her son Bill Daniels of New York, N.Y.; her granddaughter Kathryn Parsons; her parents William and Elizabeth Lenney; her sister and brother-in-law Susan and John Ashley; her brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Tamara Lenney; her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Victoria Lenney; her many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her wonderful friends.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Anne's Parish, 26 Emerson Avenue, Hampstead, NH 03841. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Hampstead.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Avenue, Boston, MA 02115.



Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home.

