Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM First Congregational Church 508 Union Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Jane S. Tibbetts, 87, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 19, 2019, after a brief illness.



Born in Salem, Mass., on Sept. 19, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Zillah Savage. She moved to Manchester in 1946.



Jane graduated from Manchester High School Central and was the Miss New Hampshire Basketball Cheerleading winner in 1950. She went on to attend Hesser Business College.



She married Donn Tibbetts on Jan. 20, 1951, and was married 47 years before Donn's passing in 1998. Family was her passion and those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Donald J. Tibbetts and his wife Sam of Orlando, Fla., and Gary L. Tibbetts and wife Valerie of Bradenton, Fla.; two daughters, Amy J. Wilkinson and her husband Steven of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Cindy L. McNally and her husband Brian of Derry; seven grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Joseph S. Tibbetts Jr. and is wife Suzanne of Kiawah, S.C., and many other loving relatives and friends.



Jane's volunteer service was an important part of her life. She volunteered with the Elliot Hospital Associates for 67 years. She was Volunteer of the Year in 1992, New Hampshire Volunteer of the Year and 1994 and awarded the 2004 Elliot Health System Philanthropy Award. She started the golf tournament fundraiser and the Gala that are still held each year. She completed a course in the transitional care for the elderly training program at the Elliot in 1983 and as a result took care of many elderly family members as well as neighbors. She also volunteered at the First Congregational Church as a lay minister and usher. Jane said "volunteering at Church and the Elliot Hospital have given me a warm, happy and thankful feelings. It is a joy to be so fortunate and partake of all the good my church and hospital do for the community."



Jane lived in the same home in Manchester for 61 years and she loved being outside and working in her yard. The yard became like an English garden with flowers everywhere. If there was one little spot of dirt she would find something to plant there. She also loved baking and sharing all her baked goods.



Jane was a joy to be around and her smile was warm and loving.



The family would like to thank the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and their Hospice team for their kindness and support.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Nov. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Goodwin Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester.



A memorial service is planned for Monday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. in the First Congregational Church, 508 Union St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Elliot Hospital Associates, One Elliot Way, Manchester, N.H. 03103 or the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and Southern NH, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, N.H. 03109.

MANCHESTER - Jane S. Tibbetts, 87, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 19, 2019, after a brief illness.Born in Salem, Mass., on Sept. 19, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Zillah Savage. She moved to Manchester in 1946.Jane graduated from Manchester High School Central and was the Miss New Hampshire Basketball Cheerleading winner in 1950. She went on to attend Hesser Business College.She married Donn Tibbetts on Jan. 20, 1951, and was married 47 years before Donn's passing in 1998. Family was her passion and those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Donald J. Tibbetts and his wife Sam of Orlando, Fla., and Gary L. Tibbetts and wife Valerie of Bradenton, Fla.; two daughters, Amy J. Wilkinson and her husband Steven of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Cindy L. McNally and her husband Brian of Derry; seven grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Joseph S. Tibbetts Jr. and is wife Suzanne of Kiawah, S.C., and many other loving relatives and friends.Jane's volunteer service was an important part of her life. She volunteered with the Elliot Hospital Associates for 67 years. She was Volunteer of the Year in 1992, New Hampshire Volunteer of the Year and 1994 and awarded the 2004 Elliot Health System Philanthropy Award. She started the golf tournament fundraiser and the Gala that are still held each year. She completed a course in the transitional care for the elderly training program at the Elliot in 1983 and as a result took care of many elderly family members as well as neighbors. She also volunteered at the First Congregational Church as a lay minister and usher. Jane said "volunteering at Church and the Elliot Hospital have given me a warm, happy and thankful feelings. It is a joy to be so fortunate and partake of all the good my church and hospital do for the community."Jane lived in the same home in Manchester for 61 years and she loved being outside and working in her yard. The yard became like an English garden with flowers everywhere. If there was one little spot of dirt she would find something to plant there. She also loved baking and sharing all her baked goods.Jane was a joy to be around and her smile was warm and loving.The family would like to thank the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and their Hospice team for their kindness and support.SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Nov. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Goodwin Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester.A memorial service is planned for Monday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. in the First Congregational Church, 508 Union St., Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Elliot Hospital Associates, One Elliot Way, Manchester, N.H. 03103 or the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and Southern NH, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, N.H. 03109. Published in Union Leader on Nov. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close