Jane (Duvall) St. Jean - Fenner, 89, a lifelong resident of Manchester, NH died peacefully of natural causes surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 at her home in Candia, NH. Her last days were filled with family visits and many beautiful moments of joy, love, laughter and music, as well as cuddles from her four-legged friend, Henry the dog.
Daughter of the late Clara (Allison) Duvall and John Duvall, she was also predeceased by her brother, Robert Duvall, her first husband, James J. St. Jean, her second husband, Dr. David T. Fenner Jr., her grandson, Brian A. Maffee, her son-in-law, Gregory Tentas, and many good friends.
She is survived by four daughters and their spouses (Janice M. Tentas, Jane E. Hammer and spouse Jim, Jennifer A. Messier and spouse Bruce, and Joyce A. St. Jean and spouse Julia), three sons and their spouses (James R. St. Jean and spouse Melissa, John S. St. Jean and spouse Kassha, and Jay T. St. Jean and spouse Pam), as well as 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A graduate of St. Joseph's High School for Girls, Jane went on to work in Manchester City Hall, rising to the position of Deputy City Clerk. She was always on hand to help with the family business, James R. St. Jean Auctioneers. She will be remembered for her playful and loving nature with her children and grandchildren, her apple pie, and her love for the outdoors in all seasons especially spending time at the beach. She spent many winters in the sunshine on Marco Island and in Venice, Florida and summers at North Hampton and Rye beach. She was an avid reader and enjoyed word games, and solitaire. She loved a good adventure and took every opportunity to travel throughout New England, the U.S. and Europe.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Cemetery, in Bedford, NH.
Memorial Donations may be made in her honor to the Animal Rescue League of NH, 545 Rt. 101, Bedford, 03110.
