Service Information

Davis Funeral Home
1 Lock Street
Nashua , NH 03064-2238
(603)-883-3401

Calling hours
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
One Lock Street
Nashua , NH

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lawrence Barn
28 Depot Road
Hollis , NH





Born on Oct. 19, 1932, in Manchester, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Arlene Primeau. Raised in Manchester, where she met her husband, William, she lived most of her life in nearby Hollis, N.H., before moving to North Carolina a couple of years ago to be closer to her daughters. Janet continued to return to Hollis to spend her summers and to the place where she ultimately chose to enjoy her last days.



Janet earned a degree from New England Bible Institute in Framingham, Mass., and furthered her studies at Rivier College in Nashua, and later at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, where she concentrated on writing and composing short stories.



She worked at the Hollis Area High School, first as an assistant librarian and then as an administrative assistant in the guidance department. She also worked as an assistant librarian at the children's library at the Nashua Public Library, and taught preschool at a church in Merrimack, N.H.



Janet was active in the Hollis community and in various Christian evangelical churches in Nashua and Amherst, N.H., as well as in Wilmington, N.C.



Along with using her many skills and countless demonstrations of generosity, Janet loved being a "Grammy" to her beloved grandchildren: Gavin, Charlotte and Tucker Lawrence. She also leaves behind countless friendships that found her spanning the globe to deepen those relationships - from all the New England states (especially Maine and New Hampshire) to North Carolina and even Europe.



Many of her greatest loves included God, family, travel, the "Lawrence Barn," and friendships. Janet struck up countless friendships that she took pleasure in nurturing - not only within her churches, but also at the YMCA where she swam and the senior center where she did "chair yoga". Janet's kind spirit fostered the discovery of new friendships everywhere she traveled - at the eye doctor's office, the lobster hut, the town dump - and everywhere in between.



She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Primeau; and her husband. William Lawrence.



In addition to her grandchildren, family members include four children, Gail Lawrence of Charlotte, N.C., Craig Lawrence of Beverly, Mass., Elizabeth Lawrence of Wilmington, N.C., and Daniel Lawrence of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Aug. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock Street, Nashua, N.H.



A funeral service is planned for Monday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. in the Lawrence Barn, 28 Depot Road, Hollis, N.H. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be in East Cemetery, Hollis, N.H.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lawrence Barn at Hollis Town Hall, 7 Monument Square, Hollis, N.H. 03049 or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, Tenn.



An online guest book is available at

