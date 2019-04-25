Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket 77 Exeter Road (Route 108) Newmarket , NH 03857 (603)-659-3344 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Mark's Episcopal Church 6-8 Highland St. Ashland , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOLDERNESS - Janet (Atherton) Snow, 88, of Strafford and Holderness, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019, after a brief illness.



Born on July 12, 1930, in Nashua, she was the daughter of Blaylock Atherton and Katherine Bremner Atherton.



She attended Nashua schools, and enjoyed many adventures with her older sister, Nancy, and younger sister, Deborah.



Jan attended Colby College in Waterville, Maine, and graduated from Simmons College in Boston.



On July 24, 1954, she married her childhood friend and high school sweetheart Albert W. Snow. They made their first home in Cambridge, Mass., where Al attended Episcopal Divinity School. Upon his graduation, they moved to Ashland, where he took his first parish assignment at St. Mark's Episcopal Church.



A few years later, they purchased property in nearby Holderness on the Squam Channel. In a true labor of love, they constructed the home where they spent nearly 50 summers, and to which they retired in the late 1990s. Tennis, boating, home improvement projects, late afternoon swims, Scrabble, and time with their daughters and many dear friends marked those decades of enjoyment along Squam Lake.



After their time at St. Mark's, they moved to Durham, where Al began a 35-year ministry at St. George's Church. With an intrepid spirit, Jan led her girls to University of New Hampshire football games, bike rides to the barns, and countless treks to the UNH library. She befriended students and professors, typing manuscripts and lending invaluable editorial assistance. Many students gathered at the rectory for Wednesday night dinners, and Jan participated enthusiastically in a years-long family tradition of playing its own version of "What's My Line," around the dinner table.



Jan's energy, spirit, and intellect led her to UNH to earn a master's degree in education at age 40. She then embarked on a 25-year teaching career at Barnard School in South Hampton, where she instilled a love of reading among fourth and fifth graders. She also shepherded youngsters with identified learning differences. Never fazed by convention, she wore a costume to school each Halloween, even stopped to buy groceries one afternoon in a full head-to-toe Smurf costume.



As Jan served the traditional role of clergy wife (and decades-long choir member), the equally demanding role of educator, and the most demanding role of parent, she found time to develop a passion for running. She and a friend took to the UNH track in the dark of late evenings, ran laps in cut-off jeans and cheap sneakers. Those stealth trips later became daylight runs, miles and miles through Durham. Jan began entering road races throughout the Seacoast, and took a competitive delight in moving up to new age groups.



After their retirement, Jan and Al moved to Holderness year-round. Upon Al's death in 2005, and after several health challenges, Jan moved to Strafford with her youngest daughter, Jennifer. She had the joy of watching grandsons Henry and Griffin grow and thrive, took in youth hockey and baseball games and XC-meets galore, and never complained about her unsuccessful knee replacement surgery, which ultimately left her unable to walk. "I'm so lucky," she often said. "I've got this wonderful family."



Her family is even luckier.



Family members include her sister, Deborah (Atherton) Atwood of Topsfield, Mass.; five daughters: Pamela Snow Davis, her husband, Bob, of New Haven, Conn., and their children, Cary (Rob Bennett), and Billy; Katherine Snow Dwyer, her husband, Steven, of Beverly, Mass., their daughters, Janna (fiance Brendan O'Neill), Breezy (fiance Nelson Knudsen), and Chapin; Laurinda Snow (fiance Stephen Ratte) of Dover, her children Lorne Currier and Brooke (Lee Frank) and their daughters Addison and Annabelle; Kristine Snow Millard, her husband James of Saco, Maine, and their daughters, Greer and Ella; and Jennifer Snow and Peter Warburton of Strafford, and their children, Griffin, Henry, Zach, and Courtney (Brian Rhuland) and children Xander, Kaden, Jakobe and Jace. She is also survived by sister-in-law Dorothy (Snow) Finnigan and her husband Patrick; a cousin, Lynne Atherton of Lake Forest, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A memorial service is Friday, May 3 at 11 a.m. in St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 6-8 Highland St., Ashland.



Her ashes will be interred alongside her husband's in the St. George's Episcopal Church memorial garden in Durham at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 737, Ashland, N.H. 03217; or YMCA Camp Huckins, 17 Huckins Road, Freedom, N.H. 03836.



