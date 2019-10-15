CONCORD - Janet C. (Clark) Buswell, 96, of Beaver Meadow Village, died Oct. 13, 2019, after a brief period of declining health.
Born in New Rochelle, N.Y., on Sept. 10, 1923, she was the daughter of Dorothy (Chequer) and Gerald H. Clark.
In 1942, she graduated from Manchester High School Central.
During World War II, she served in the U.S. Navy with the WAVES from 1943 to 1945.
In 1949, Janet graduated from Hesser Business College.
Before retiring in 1978 as an executive secretary, she worked 20 years for Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Hampshire and Vermont.
Janet was predeceased by her husband, Eldon R. Buswell, on Oct. 18, 2003.
Family members include her brother, William Clark of Manchester; her two nieces, Cheryl (Craig) Cornish and Deborah (Bill) Covatis; her grandniece, Jennifer Donovan (Greg Fox) of Bow; her grandnephews, Nicholas (Kathleen) Covatis of Londonderry, and Scott Covatis of Manchester; and three great-grandnieces, Kylie Donovan, Lily Covatis and Emma Covatis.
Special thanks to her caretaker, Suzanne Elizabeth who was devoted to her.
.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A graveside service is planned for Friday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. in Proctor Cemetery, Andover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Bennett Funeral Home of Concord is in charge of arrangements.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com.
Published in Union Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019