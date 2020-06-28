Janet Claire "Jan" Bernard
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet (Jan) Claire Benard passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 10, 2020.

Jan is survived by her husband Gerald Bertram Benard of Union, S.C.; by her children, Emile, Gerald, Colleen, and Shelley; and by her sisters, Connie and Patricia.

Jan was born on Feb. 1, 1944. Jan's parents were Estelle and Armand Gauthier (both deceased). Jan has 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. There is no scheduled memorial service due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements. There will be a service at some time in the future in Boscawen, N.H., during her inurnment.

Jan and Gerry lived about 25 years in Canterbury, N.H., where they raised their four children. Together, they retired to Union, S.C. They grew close to the Lord and to their neighbors reaching out through many different ministries and relationships.

When asked to provide words to describe Jan from her friends and family, these were the responses: sweet, "a mother to her friends", always caring more about others' needs over her own, forgiving, and generous. Jan was a survivor, always so positive even through a lifetime of battles with cancer and congestive heart conditions.

This is a simple message she left in her Bible: God gives to us as our creator. We should live each day not taking anything for granted. We depend on God for our daily lives. Be willing to forgive others, as not doing so makes us miserable. Thank God for the good and bad in our lives. He will take us through all. Pray for all - it is needed. Adapted from Mom's Bible notes.

Jan will be remembered as a faithful wife, loving mother, faithful friend, and caring soul. She will be missed, yet continue to be loved.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved