Janet D. Keegan, 95, of Manchester, N.H., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.



Born on April 28, 1924, she was the daughter of the late George and Maybeth E. Davis. She enjoyed 73 years of marriage with her husband, Howard Keegan.



Janet was raised in Greenfield, Mass. She was a graduate of Stoneliegh-Burnham School and Colby Junior College. Janet moved to Manchester in 1963 and took pride in volunteering within her local community. She was a volunteer for the Elliot Hospital Associates for many years, a former president of the Manchester Garden Club, and a longtime parishioner at Grace Episcopal Church.



Janet was very active and enjoyed skiing, tennis and golf. An avid traveler, she loved exploring the world with friends. Janet was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.



Janet leaves behind her husband, Howard Keegan; her sons, Gary Keegan and his wife Elizabeth and Geoffrey Keegan and his wife Mari; her granddaughter, Kate Fenimore and her husband Frank; her grandsons, Rob, Tom and Geoff Keegan; her brother, George Davis III and his wife Annie; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Harrison Fenimore; as well as several extended family members and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Lynda Keegan, and her brother, Richard Davis.



SERVICES: Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 8, from 4-6:30 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester. Her funeral service will be on Wednesday, October 9, at 11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 106 Lowell Street, Manchester. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald Street, Bedford.



Memorial contributions in Janet's memory may be made to the , 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110 or online at .



