MANCHESTER - Sister Janet Demers, PM (Sister Robert-de-Marie), 75, of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, died Oct. 7, 2019, in Elliot Hospital.
Born in Manchester on Oct. 31, 1943, she was the daughter of Ivan and Berthe (Richer) Demers.
She made her religious profession to the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary on Aug. 15, 1964.
Sister was involved in community services in Rhode Island and New Hampshire. In 1995, she retired at St. Joseph I in Manchester, and at St. Joseph II in 2016.
Family members include her mother, Berthe Demers of Manchester; her brothers, Raymond and Lorraine, Robert and Sara; her sister, Suzanne and Robert Piotrowski, all of New Hampshire; and nieces, nephews, and a great-grandnephew.
She was predeceased by her father, Ivan Demers.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Oct. 10, from 2 to 5 p.m., with a prayer service at 4 p.m., in St. Marie Residence, 495 Mammoth Road, Manchester. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 a.m. from the chapel at St. Marie Residence. Burial will follow in Presentation of Mary Cemetery, Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Road, Manchester, N.H. 03104.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 8, 2019