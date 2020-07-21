Janet Elizabeth (Peckham) Stitt of Danbury, NH born October 20, 1933, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on July 8, 2020.
Janet was an accomplished artist, outdoor enthusiastic and avid reader who loved skiing, boating and spending time with her family. She had a passion for travel and culinary delights. Along with her husband George, together they meandered down roads and rivers, over mountains and through jungles to over 42 countries. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years George Edward Stitt. Janet was a devoted mother of George A. Stitt, and her daughters Lisa Haley and husband Roderick Haley, Victoria VanWart and husband Ray VanWart. Her loving grandchildren Paul, Megan, Kelsey and Sara Haley along with George, Jenna and Robert Stitt will miss their Nunnie deeply. Great grandchildren include JayBee and McKenzie Reeves along with 8 nieces and nephews. Her beloved late brothers James Cameron Peckham and Bruce Edward Peckham.
A celebration of life luncheon will be held Saturday July 25. from noon to 4 p.m. at Ragged Mountain Ski Resort. Danbury, NH. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust, PO Box 2040, New London, NH. 03257 or through their website at www.ausbonsargent.org
.