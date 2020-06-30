Janet (Harvey) LeBrecht, of Bowman Road, passed away peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 16, 1940 the daughter of Graham and Jessie (Canning) Harvey.
Janet lived in Baldwin, NY for many years and was a stay-at-home Mom with her four children. After moving to Springfield in 1979 she worked as a receptionist for Jeffrey Powell, MD in New London. Later she worked as a private caregiver.
She was a charter member of the Kearsarge Community Presbyterian Church in New London, sang in the choir and served on various boards and committees. Janet was very active in Springfield and enjoyed volunteering for the Historical Society and the Garden Club. She loved the ocean anytime of the year and her wine time with her dearest friend Trudy Heath. Most of all, Janet loved spending time with her family and friends.
Janet is predeceased by her husband, Russell R. LeBrecht, in 2013 and brother Graham K. Harvey in 2007. She is survived by four children, Jan and her husband, Dean Cristman of New Egypt, NJ, Russell LeBrecht, Jr. of Concord, NH, Phillip and his wife, Sue LeBrecht of Springfield, NH and Douglas and his wife, Gina LeBrecht of Nantucket, MA; seven grandchildren, Dean J., Bryce, James, Quinn, Sutton, Harper and Ruby; a sister, Ruth and her husband, Billy Kahl of Leesburg, FL; Many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 11:00 A.M. in Pleasant View Cemetery, Springfield, NH.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Historical Society Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 6, Springfield, NH 03284 or Kearsarge Community Presbyterian Church, 82 King Hill Road, New London, NH 03257.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.