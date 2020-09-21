1/1
Janet M. Kelliher
1945 - 2020
Janet M. (Cawley) Kelliher, 75, of Merrimack passed away on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at the Community Hospice House after a long illness.

She was born in Boston, MA on February 3rd, 1945 to the late Thomas and Katherine (Quinn) Cawley. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy and then she entered the Sisters of Charity of Halifax in Nova Scotia (St Vincent College) and received her associates degree from Hesser College.

Janet worked for Worthen Industries in Nashua for many years in various positions including Human Resources, Accounting and Computers before her retirement.

Along with her parents, Janet was pre-deceased by her sister Barbara Bulushko in 2017.

She will be forever loved and remembered by her husband of 51 years, Robert "Bob" Kelliher; sister Kathleen and her husband Anthony Polsenetti, along with many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to her niece, Donna Tuleja, who was so helpful and attentive in Janet's final journey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janet's memory can be made to either Home, Health & Hospice, C/O Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack NH 03054 or to Keystone Hall, 615 Amherst Street, Nashua, NH 03063

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
September 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person who will be deeply missed. I was truly blessed to get an opportunity to spend time with and get to know her kindness, patience and humor. I will look fondly on my memories of our drives and conversations over the last years.
Jennifer Adams
Friend
September 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Janet’s passing. She was one of my favorite clients. Always smiling and very caring. She will be deeply missed. Her memory will remain in my heart forever. Thoughts and prayers to her family
Dawn Wallace
Friend
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
