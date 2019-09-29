Janet M. Palmer, 83, of Manchester, NH, died Thursday evening September 26, 2019 in Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH. She was born in Rochester, NH on October 15, 1935, a daughter of the late Adelard and Edna (St. Laurent) Chouinard. She had been a resident of Manchester for the past three years, formerly living in Johnson City, TN. Janet enjoyed playing solitaire and bowling.
She is survived by her two sons, Daniel Palmer of Vero Beach, FL, and Donald Palmer and his wife Sherry Ann of Manchester; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, James F. Palmer, and her sons, James Palmer, Jr., and Daren Palmer.
Following cremation, calling hours will be held on Friday, October 4th from 5:30 - 7:00pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. A memorial service will follow at 7:00pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 209 W Central St., Natick, MA 01760. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 29, 2019