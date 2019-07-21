Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Mae (Mallet) Stiles. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 (603)-622-1800 Committal 11:00 AM NH Veterans Cemetery Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Warner, NH / Manchester, NH - Janet Mae (Mallett) Stiles, 88, found peace after several years of failing health suffering years of progressive debilitation from Alzheimer's disease. Born on February 19, 1931 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Lansing P. Mallett and Claire (Fontaine) Mallett, She was the youngest of their three children.



Janet grew up in Manchester NH. attending local schools, ultimately graduating from Manchester Central High School. She enrolled at the University of NH (UNH) in 1949 and majored in psychology, studies helping her to provide support services to people suffering from mental illness through A Way To Better Living, LLC., a Manchester NH community based peer support charitable organization co-founded with her brother Hugh Mallett. In 2001, NAMINH, a Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, recognized Janet's contribution to the mental health community with the Presidents Award.



Janet served the community in many other ways by volunteering for Manchester VNA and Elliott Hospice, she taught literacy for prisoners at NH State Prison in Concord. She had long associations with both the First Baptist Church and Brookside Congregational Church, both of Manchester, NH,



Janet was active in local elections as a Manchester Ward 2 Selectperson, ballot inspector and ballot counter.



Janet retired from AMICA Insurance after many years of employment. She was active in local musical, theatrical, cultural, and educational programs. She and her late husband of 61 years, Walter (2013), travelled extensively to Europe, Africa and the Middle East.



Janet is survived by her children, William D. (Judith) Stiles of Manchester, NH, Carolyn Stiles of Henniker, NH, and Thomas M. (Maureen) Stiles of Warner, NH.; Grandchildren, Ellen Stiles, Patrick Stiles, Connor Stiles, Lillian Olivier (Sam), Lydia Haas, and Great Grandchildren; Kyrah and Lucas Olivier, Sienna and Keller Haas. A brother in law Herbert L. Stiles (Eileen) of Sunapee NH and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Lansing and Claire and brothers Lansing Mallett and Hugh Mallett.



SERVICES: Committal will be held at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen NH from 11 AM to 11:20 AM on Tuesday July 23rd 2019.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Concord Regional VNA and Hospice for their support and professional care. In lieu of flowers and cards, donations may be made to Concord Regional VNA 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH. 03301

