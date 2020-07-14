Janet Simone Fisher (Lennox) passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Janet was born on May 13, 1947 to the late Richard and Simone Lennox. Janet graduated from Arlington MA high school in 1967 and attended Hitchcock Secretarial School in Boston. She worked in the Radiology section of the Environmental and Health Safety Group at Harvard University, Cambridge MA and at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston MA.



Janet was proud of her roots and her activism opposing the Viet Nam War. Ironically Janet would marry a Viet Nam Veteran, Charles Fisher in 1974.



After moving to Manchester NH, Janet worked part-time at the Short Stop Variety store. She went on to work for the Manchester Police Department for seven years as a Crossing Guard at the Webster Street Elementary School in the North End of Manchester. She often spoke of the fond memories she experienced watching the young boys and girls growing up and along the way made some amazing friends.



Janet is survived by her husband of 45 years Charlie Fisher of Manchester; her son Alex and girlfriend Jessica; a sister Linda Lennox of Medford MA and a brother Richard and his wife Marie of Bernardston MA. Janet will also be missed by Leah, the puppy dog.



The family would like to thank Dr. Colin Weeks and his staff of the Pancreatic Cancer unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston for their amazing, professional and compassionate care and the VNA of Greater Manchester for making Janet's end of life as comfortable as possible.



A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30AM on Thursday July 16, 2020 at St. Agnes Church 30 Medford Street Arlington MA., with interment to follow at the North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery 244 Rindge Avenue North Cambridge MA.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Janet's memory may be made to the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester 401 Cypress Street Manchester NH 03103.



Keefe Funeral Homes 5 Chestnut Street Arlington are handling the funeral arrangements.



