Janet (Dunn) St. Germain, 80, of Goffstown NH, passed into eternal life on September 3rd, 2019. She was born on July 26th, 1939 to Lewis and Thelma (Swain) Dunn and would later marry the love of her life Leo St. Germain, who passed before her in 1999.
Janet leaves behind her loving family, whom she adored immensely, and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter Diane and her husband John; brothers Alan & Dennis Dunn; grandson Kristopher and his fiance Jessica; grandson Matthew and his wife Brianna; great granddaughters Josephine & Olivia; as well as several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her cat Smokey, who she loved until the very end.
She has now joined her parents in heaven, along with her beloved husband Leo and her brother David Dunn.
Donations in memory of Janet can be made to the Hillsborough County Nursing Home Residents Activity Fund.
To view Janet's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 8, 2019