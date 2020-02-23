Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Ann Woodard. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 (603)-432-2801 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 View Map Memorial service 2:30 PM Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Janice was the owner of Pixie Preschool in Londonderry, NH from 1969 to 2010 with the original school in her home on Kendall Pond Road. Pixie Preschool II opened on Buttrick Rd as her second location in the early 80s and at the height of enrollment, Pixie Preschool educated as many as 450 2, 3, 4- and 5-year olds a year for a number of years. In the later years, Pixie Preschool's enrollment included children of students from the earliest years in business. If you grew up in Londonderry, there's a great chance you were a "Pixie"!



She is survived by two daughters, Susan Janice Rudinsky of Mont Vernon, NH and Sarah Faith White of Wilton, NH; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Chandler of Verona, NY; two sisters, Rebecca Chandler of Montpelier, VT and Catherine Chandler of Montpelier, VT and several nieces and nephews. Janice is predeceased by her brother Jay Chandler of Richmond, VT.



Following cremation, calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry, NH. A Memorial service will follow at 2:30 in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Rd, Londonderry, NH 03053, checks payable to Town of Londonderry or to the , MA/NH Chapter 309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit,

